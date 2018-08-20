Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Racking up saves
Leclerc finished off the Angels on Sunday, striking out one over a scoreless inning to register his fifth save in a 4-2 win.
Leclerc made his 10th straight scoreless appearance with six of those being clean outings. The right-hander has a 0.83 ERA over his last 21.2 innings, going back to June 20. It's been a remarkable turnaround for the right-hander who posted a 5.65 ERA with 19 walks over 14.1 innings in August and September of last season. "There were some questions going into the offseason last year, and even going into Spring Training," manager Jeff Banister told Wesley Dotson of MLB.com. "We knew physically where the stuff was -- never in question about that. Usability and confidence-wise, could we build him back up? Would he get himself to a point to what you see now?"
More News
-
Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Notches fourth save of year•
-
Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Taking hold of closer role•
-
Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Closes out Diamondbacks•
-
Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Picks up save Saturday night•
-
Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Possible closer after Kela deal•
-
Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Earns 14th hold•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...