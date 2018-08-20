Leclerc finished off the Angels on Sunday, striking out one over a scoreless inning to register his fifth save in a 4-2 win.

Leclerc made his 10th straight scoreless appearance with six of those being clean outings. The right-hander has a 0.83 ERA over his last 21.2 innings, going back to June 20. It's been a remarkable turnaround for the right-hander who posted a 5.65 ERA with 19 walks over 14.1 innings in August and September of last season. "There were some questions going into the offseason last year, and even going into Spring Training," manager Jeff Banister told Wesley Dotson of MLB.com. "We knew physically where the stuff was -- never in question about that. Usability and confidence-wise, could we build him back up? Would he get himself to a point to what you see now?"