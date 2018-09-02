Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Records eighth save
Leclerc struck out two without allowing a baserunner to record his eighth save of the season Saturday against the Twins.
Leclerc had no problem shutting down the Twins and remains perfect in save opportunities since taking over the role in August. In 11 innings, he has struck out 20 batters while allowing only one hit and four walks. He's locked in as the Rangers closer and should continue to rack up saves as the season comes to a close.
