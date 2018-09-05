Leclerc struck out two in a scoreless inning of work to earn his ninth save of the season Tuesday against the Angels.

Leclerc made quick work of his opponents, retiring the side in order while throwing nine of 12 pitches for strikes. He's now earned saves in eight of his last nine appearances while allowing just three baserunners and no earned runs during that span. Another strong outing gives Leclerc an outstanding 1.74 ERA for the season to go along with a 0.85 WHIP and an excellent 13.6 K/9.