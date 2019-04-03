Leclerc did not allow a baserunner and earned the save Tuesday against the Astros.

Leclerc needed only six pitches to pick up his second save of the season, easily retiring the Astros in order. He recorded all three outs via groundball and has allowed only two baserunners in 3.1 innings of work this season. Though it's early in the campaign, he seems to have a firm grasp on the closer role in Texas.