The Rangers recalled Leclerc from Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Leclerc cracked the Rangers' Opening Day roster, but was sent back to Triple in the first week of April. The 24-year-old tossed three scoreless innings with three strikeouts in his first stint with the Rangers, and should again serve as a low-leverage bullpen arm.

