Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Role expected to expand
New Rangers manager Chris Woodward told TR Sullivan of MLB.com that Leclerc "might be more a two- or three-inning guy, that can pitch some significant innings for us that gives us more a chance to win more games."
Woodward used the word "creative" multiple times to describe how he will approach handling his pitching staff in 2019, and added that he will have to "maximize every guy that we have." Leclerc was excellent after taking over as the Rangers' closer last season, posting a 29:6 K:BB while going 12-for-12 in save opportunities over his final 18 innings (all scoreless). We still like Leclerc's chances of being the primary closer, but he may pitch more in the seventh and eighth, and perhaps even occasionally as an opener, when the situation calls for it.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade: Goldy's still prime in St. Louis
How will Paul Goldschmidt fare out of Arizona? Scott White looks to last year for some clues...
-
Segura, Crawford winners in trade
Chris Towers breaks down the Mariners' latest trade, featuring one perpetually undervalued...
-
Fantasy: Nats take on risk with Corbin
Patrick Corbin is coming off a huge breakout season, and the Nationals rewarded him handsomely...
-
Diaz, Cano trade analysis
How will the Mets-Mariners trade blockbuster alter the Fantasy landscape? Here's how it looks...
-
Fantasy baseball first base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
Trade a boon for Paxton, Sheffield
James Paxton's tendencies won't play as well at Yankee Stadium, but they kind of play well...