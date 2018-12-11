New Rangers manager Chris Woodward told TR Sullivan of MLB.com that Leclerc "might be more a two- or three-inning guy, that can pitch some significant innings for us that gives us more a chance to win more games."

Woodward used the word "creative" multiple times to describe how he will approach handling his pitching staff in 2019, and added that he will have to "maximize every guy that we have." Leclerc was excellent after taking over as the Rangers' closer last season, posting a 29:6 K:BB while going 12-for-12 in save opportunities over his final 18 innings (all scoreless). We still like Leclerc's chances of being the primary closer, but he may pitch more in the seventh and eighth, and perhaps even occasionally as an opener, when the situation calls for it.