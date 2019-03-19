Leclerc retired two of the four batters he faced in Monday's 3-1 exhibition win over the Dodgers. He gave up one run on two hits and struck out one.

The run Leclerc allowed came on a solo blast by Brad Miller, the second the 25-year-old has surrendered this spring. Considering Leclerc has surrendered just five long balls over 118.1 career regular-season innings, it's probably best to take the home-run problems he's endured this spring with a grain of salt. On a more encouraging note, Leclerc has continued to display the improved control that keyed his 2018 breakout, as he's run up a 10:2 K:BB through 6.1 frames,