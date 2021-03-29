Leclerc (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
It's the latest in a long string of bad news for Leclerc, who began his career as as very promising young reliever but has dealt with persistent injury problems in recent seasons. A typical recovery timeline will keep Leclerc sidelined until the middle of next season, at which point it will be anyone's guess how much of his previous potential still remains. In his absence, as well as the absence of several other top bullpen options, uninspiring veterans Ian Kennedy and Matt Bush look set to compete for whatever rare save opportunities the Rangers are able to manage.