Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Shaky in bounce-back outing
Leclerc allowed one run on one hit, one walk and two hit batsmen over a third of an inning in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Diamondbacks.
One day after blowing a save, Leclerc was unable to command his fastball during an appearance that was meant to be a bounce-back outing in a non-save situation. Leclerc battled command issues in the minors and first two seasons in the majors before harnessing the fastball to become a dominant closer in 2018. Those command issues appear to have come roaring back after the reliever went unused during a five-day stretch. "There's always a level of concern when it's your best pitcher," manager Chris Woodward told Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. "And that's what he is, our best pitcher. We will dig into it and get him right, whether it's mental or physical. He wants the ball and I wanted to give it back to him. Now, maybe we can make an adjustment and get it right." Kyle Bird came on to finish out the inning and earn his first save of the season.
