Leclerc gave up one run on one hit with a walk while striking out two to earn his fifth save of the season in a 5-4 win over the Angels on Wednesday.

Entering the game with a two-run lead, Leclerc made it interesting by loading the bases and working out of it while only allowing one run. Even though he has a 6.14 ERA, the 25-year-old has five saves and continues to get opportunities for the time being.