Leclerc was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.

The 24-year-old was outstanding in his second stint in the big leagues, making two scoreless appearances out of the bullpen. He'll head back to the minors to clear a roster spot for Tony Barnette, who was activated from the disabled list in a corresponding move. However, his performance this season makes him a good candidate to return to the big leagues if another injury strikes the Rangers' bullpen.