Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Shipped back to Round Rock
Leclerc was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.
The 24-year-old was outstanding in his second stint in the big leagues, making two scoreless appearances out of the bullpen. He'll head back to the minors to clear a roster spot for Tony Barnette, who was activated from the disabled list in a corresponding move. However, his performance this season makes him a good candidate to return to the big leagues if another injury strikes the Rangers' bullpen.
More News
-
Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Returning to majors•
-
Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Optioned to minors•
-
Rangers' Jose Leclerc: To make Opening Day roster•
-
Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Records five outs Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Second-half struggles continue•
-
Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Walks three, but records hold•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Waivers: Let's search for breakouts
Looking for the next breakout in Fantasy Baseball? Here are some options.