Leclerc allowed two runs on two walks and one hit over a third of an inning in Wednesday's 12-7 loss to the Diamondbacks.

On the day manager Bruce Bochy anointed Will Smith the team's sole closer, Leclerc had the kind of effort that forced the manager's decision. He walked the first two batters faced, the second of which produced the go-ahead run charged to Josh Sborz. A couple of batters later -- a sacrifice fly and a single -- and Leclerc's night was done. Leclerc has issued a passel of walks to start the season -- nine over 10 innings -- but until Wednesday, they hadn't hurt him.