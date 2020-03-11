Rangers' Jose Leclerc: So far, so good
Leclerc allowed one and one walk while striking out four over 1.1 scoreless innings in Tuesday's spring game against the White Sox.
Leclerc, who has not allowed a run this spring, has recorded 10 outs through his first three spring appearances and eight have come by strikeout. Leclerc enters the season as Texas' closer, albeit with very low job security per RotoWire's ranking of closers. That's largely due to wavering command that leads to a surfeit of walks and mislocated pitches becoming hittable.
