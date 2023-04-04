Texas manager Bruce Bochy told his bullpen on Opening Day that Leclerc would be the closer to start the season, but the manager called on Will Smith to close out Sunday's win over the Phillies, Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Smith said he was surprised to get the call Sunday, given what Bochy had told members of the bullpen days earlier. The manager talked about bullpen versatility, indicating he could use any of his closer candidates in any situation. "It's a very versatile bullpen where I can use them in the fifth, sixth or high-leverage situations in the eighth and ninth," Bochy said. "It's a fun bullpen. Balance with the lefties and righties... there may be times where really all of them could [close] at some point." It appears Leclerc remains in the mix for saves, but Bochy may not have one set closer.