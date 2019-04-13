Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Still the closer?
Manager Chris Woodward remains confident in Leclerc after the young closer had two rough outings in Arizona, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Leclerc retired just two of nine batters faced over his last two appearances thanks to inconsistent fastball control. Woodward expressed confidence that Leclerc will regain command of the fastball, but the manager didn't exactly state he'll be used the next time a save opportunity arises. "Once he gets back in line with his fastball, he'll be fine,'' Woodward said. "He's the kind of kid who wants to get back out there." It sounds like Woodward will use Leclerc in the next save situation, but his comments are vague enough to make it an issue worth monitoring.
