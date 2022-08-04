Leclerc (0-1) suffered the loss Thursday, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out one over 1.2 innings against the Orioles.

Leclerc set down the first four batters faced, but he gave up a four-pitch walk with two outs in the eighth that set off a Baltimore rally. The base on balls has been his bugaboo over the years, and Leclerc has a 4.2 BB/9 rate since returning to the majors from Tommy John surgery in June. The right-hander has worked himself into a high-leverage, late-inning role out and pitched well after a rough re-entry to the majors.