Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Taking hold of closer role
Leclerc worked around a leadoff double and struck out two over an inning to record his third save in Thursday's 8-6 win over the Angels.
Leclerc has recorded all three of the team's saves since Texas traded Keone Kela to the Pirates, signalling he's the primary closer going forward. What could eventually trip up the 24-year-old right-hander is a career-long battle with command. He posted a 7.9 BB/9 last season for Texas, but has cut that to 4.0 in 2018. Since becoming the closer, Leclerc has walked just one in five innings and, going back further, just two in his last 12.1.
