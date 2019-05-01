Manager Chris Woodward told MLB Network Radio that the Rangers will use Leclerc in lower-leverage situations to "get him back on track" before returning him to the closer's role.

Woodward clearly still views Leclerc as the team's closer of the future, though the manager doesn't want the right-hander to lose confidence amidst his early-season struggles (8.44 ERA, 2.16 WHIP and 14:9 K:BB through 10.2 innings). As such, it sounds like Shawn Kelley and Chris Martin are the leading candidates to temporarily see late-inning opportunities while Leclerc works through some kinks.