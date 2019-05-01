Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Temporarily out as closer
Manager Chris Woodward told MLB Network Radio that the Rangers will use Leclerc in lower-leverage situations to "get him back on track" before returning him to the closer's role.
Woodward clearly still views Leclerc as the team's closer of the future, though the manager doesn't want the right-hander to lose confidence amidst his early-season struggles (8.44 ERA, 2.16 WHIP and 14:9 K:BB through 10.2 innings). As such, it sounds like Shawn Kelley and Chris Martin are the leading candidates to temporarily see late-inning opportunities while Leclerc works through some kinks.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: 'Fooled You,' Regulators
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Tuesday's highlights, power bats like double-dong...
-
Rankings Update: Risers and Fallers
A lot has changed in the first month of the season. Here's who Scott White and Heath Cummings...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
The closer landscape continues to evolve and Heath Cummings tries to make some sense of it...
-
Speculating on saves
Which bullpens have been the best, and which might be ripe for a change? Paul Mammino digs...
-
FBT Podcast: Hot and cold hitters
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Monday's highlights, 'Hot Blooded' and...