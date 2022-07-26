Leclerc walked one and struck out three over a scoreless ninth inning in Monday's 4-3 loss to Seattle.

This was the fifth consecutive appearance in the eighth inning or later for Leclerc, and the first time the right-hander has thrown back-to-back days since coming back from Tommy John elbow surgery. Leclerc has fanned 16 and walked eight over 16.1 innings since his return, which largely mirrors his results pre-surgery.