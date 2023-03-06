site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Throws bullpen Sunday
Leclerc (neck) threw a bullpen session Sunday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Leclerc appeared in two Cactus League games before succumbing to neck stiffness. Sunday's session was his first since being shut down the middle of last week.
