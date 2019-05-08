Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Throws two shutout innings
Leclerc did not allow a hit, walked one and struck out one over two scoreless innings in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to Pittsburgh.
This was Leclerc's second appearance since being demoted out the closer's role and both have been scoreless. He's struck out three and walked one over those two outings, important first steps as he looks to reclaim the closer job.
