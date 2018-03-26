Leclerc has made Texas's Opening Day roster, Levi Weaver of The Athletic Dallas reports.

Thanks to a myriad of injuries to the Rangers pitching staff, Leclerc will open the season in the back end of Texas's bullpen. At 23 last season, Leclerc posted a 3.94 ERA but struggled mightily with control, as he walked 40 batters in just 45.2 innings. Expect his leash to be short until he proves he can get over those control issues.