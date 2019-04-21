Manager Chris Woodward said that Leclerc will remain the Rangers closer despite another shaky outing Sunday against the Astros, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Leclerc was pulled in the ninth inning after allowing two earned runs on a hit and four walks while striking out one across two-thirds of an inning. However, Woodward gave Leclerc a vote of confidence after the game, saying he was still the team's closer and further elaborating that Leclerc's struggles may be the result of tipping his pitches. It's been a rough start to the campaign, as Leclerc has a 7.88 ERA and 1.88 WHIP across eight innings with nine strikeouts and seven walks.