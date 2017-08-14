Leclerc walked one batter during a scoreless ninth inning in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Astros.

Since picking up a save July 23 and fueling speculation that he could be a regular part of the Rangers' unsettled closing situation, Leclerc has been used exclusively in non-save situations. Aside from a bumpy outing Friday in which he allowed three runs over two thirds of an inning, Leclerc has been generally solid since the All-Star break, likely keeping him in line as the top setup man to Alex Claudio. However, with Claudio performing even better than Leclerc over that time, it doesn't look as though manager Jeff Banister will consider a closing change any time soon.