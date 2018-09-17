Leclerc was not used to close out Sunday's game against the Padres because he had pitched the previous two days, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Leclerc expended 38 pitches in appearances Friday and Saturday and was rightly given the day off Sunday. Jeffrey Springs was given the save chance Sunday, but it didn't end well. He ceded a walkoff grand slam to San Diego's Franciso Mejia.

