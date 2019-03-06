Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Under club control through 2024
The extension Leclerc signed Wednesday with the Rangers is worth $14.75 million over four years and includes club options for 2023 and 2024, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Leclerc's deal is worth a maximum value of $27 million and allows the Rangers to buy out his first two years of free agency, should the team choose to exercise the options. It's a sizable investment for a reliever with limited major-league experience in high-leverage spots, but Leclerc's utter dominance in 2018 made the Rangers more than comfortable with making the long-term commitment. After emerging as the team's closer in the second half of last season and finishing with a 1.56 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 85 strikeouts in 57.2 innings, Leclerc will get the chance to augment those sterling ratios with a full share of save opportunities in 2019.
