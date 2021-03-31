Leclerc (elbow) underwent Tommy John surgery Wednesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Leclerc was placed on the 60-day injured list Tuesday, and he'll now begin his lengthy recovery process after his surgery was completed Wednesday. The right-hander will miss the entire 2021 season and is likely slated to miss the start of the 2022 campaign as well. With Jonathan Hernandez (elbow) also on the 60-day injured list, Ian Kennedy and Matt Bush should compete for save chances to begin the season.
More News
-
Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Lands on 60-day injured list•
-
Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Set for Tommy John surgery•
-
Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Out with elbow soreness•
-
Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Facing closer competition•
-
Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Closer competition thins•
-
Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Not yet named closer•