Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Walks three, but records hold
Leclerc recorded two outs and picked up a hold in Monday's 5-3 win over the Angels. He walked three batters during the 29-pitch appearance.
Called upon to protect a 5-2 lead in the eighth inning, Leclerc was able to retire two of the first three batters, but was pulled from the contest after loading the bases. Though closer Alex Claudio was able to put out the fire and spare Leclerc of any damage to his ERA, it was another unsettling outing from the rookie right-hander, who has shown a lack of control in recent weeks. Dating back to the beginning of July, Leclerc has posted a 15:16 K:BB over 14.2 innings, which could eventually prompt manager Jeff Banister to explore other options for setup duties.
