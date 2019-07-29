Leclerc (1-3) allowed two runs on two hits and three walks while recording just one out Sunday, blowing the save and taking a loss to Oakland.

Leclerc hadn't seen a save opportunity since blowing his last chance on April 30 and Sunday's performance certainly shouldn't get him back on track for more. One of the three walks was intentional, but the last walk to Khris Davis came with the bases jammed to end the contest. Leclerc's ERA ballooned to 4.34 with a 72:25 K:BB over 47.2 innings. With Shawn Kelley (biceps) on the injured list and Chris Martin (back) day-to-day, Leclerc may be the only option for save chances over the next few days.