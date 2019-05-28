Leclerc, who left Monday's game with cramping in his calves, had been dealing with shoulder stiffness the previous few days, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The Rangers held Leclerc out of Sunday's game due to the shoulder before clearing him for duty Monday. Presuming the issue with his calves was due to dehydration, Leclerc could be available to pitch Tuesday.

