Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Wild Saturday
Leclerc allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and three wild pitches while striking out three over an inning Saturday against the White Sox.
Those aren't the results the team expected after inking Leclerc to a four-year contract extension earlier in the week. The right-hander has battled control prior to becoming the team's closer last season, so any whiff of those issues returning is notable. In 3.2 spring innings, Leclerc has allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits and two walks.
Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Under club control through 2024•
Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Earns extension from Texas•
Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Officially named closer•
Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Has light winter-ball workload•
Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Role expected to expand•
Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Grabs 12th save•
