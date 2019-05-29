The Rangers will deploy Leclerc (calf) as their opening pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Leclerc experienced cramping in his calves in addition to a tight shoulder in his last appearance May, but neither issue will impact his availability for the series finale. The Rangers will go back to the well with using Leclerc as an opener after he dazzled in his first look in that role back on May 17, when he struck out two in a perfect inning against the Cardinals. Expect Leclerc to cover one or two frames again Wednesday before giving way to Drew Smyly, who will serve as the Rangers' primary pitcher.