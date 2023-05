Leclerc allowed one run on two hits while striking out one over one inning in Sunday's 16-8 win over the Angels.

Leclerc worked the final inning and ceded a solo home run to Hunter Renfroe. The one-time closer will be used in low-leverage situations, per Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News, and they don't get much lower than pitching with your team leading by nine runs to begin the ninth inning. Will Smith has taken over as the team's primary closer.