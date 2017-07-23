Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Works around trouble for second save of season
LeClerc worked around a pair of walks with two strikeouts in a scoreless inning to record his second save of the season Sunday against the Rays.
Staked to a one-run lead, LeClerc walked the tying run into scoring position with two outs but was able to fan Steven Souza to close out a series sweep for the Rangers. He endured a rocky stretch which extended into July, but the youngster has now rattled off four straight scoreless innings, posting a win, a hold and a save during that stretch. The Texas bullpen is still using a committee approach based on matchups and usage, meaning LeClerc could be deployed in some save situations moving forward if he continues to get the job done.
