Leclerc did not allow a hit or walk while striking out one over two scoreless innings in Monday's 10-8 win over Oakland.
Leclerc threw multiple innings for the third time in his last four outings. After a rough patch following his reinstatement from from the 60-day injured list mid-June, the right-hander has settled in nicely, pitching seven scoreless innings during the month of July. The former closer is used to pitching single innings, but manager Chris Woodward may have found a new role for Leclerc.
