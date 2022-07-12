Leclerc did not allow a hit or walk while striking out one over two scoreless innings in Monday's 10-8 win over Oakland.

Leclerc threw multiple innings for the third time in his last four outings. After a rough patch following his reinstatement from from the 60-day injured list mid-June, the right-hander has settled in nicely, pitching seven scoreless innings during the month of July. The former closer is used to pitching single innings, but manager Chris Woodward may have found a new role for Leclerc.