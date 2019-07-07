Leclerc allowed a run on three hits and a walk over 1.2 innings Sunday, striking out one batter as the opener in a win over Minnesota.

Leclerc kept the Twins off the board in the first but a two-out RBI triple from Byron Buxton ended his afternoon. The 25-year-old owns a 4.65 ERA and it seems like the Rangers are going to stick with Shawn Kelley as the closer to start the second half of the season.