Rangers' Jose Rodriguez: Lands with Rangers for $2 million

Rodriguez agreed to a $2 million deal with the Rangers on Monday.

A bat-first catcher out of Venezuela, Rodriguez has a chance to hit for a high average, thanks to a smooth left-handed swing. He could also develop double-digit homer power down the road. That said, he will need to work diligently on his receiving and game calling in the coming years if he is to stick at catcher. His arm is only average and he is a below-average runner.

Our Latest Stories