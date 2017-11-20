Trevino was added to the Rangers' 40-man roster Monday.

Adding Trevino to the 40-man roster protects him from the Rule 5 draft. Trevino had a bit of a down year during his first season at Double-A Frisco. Before 2017, he'd posted a batting average above .250 and an OPS above .700 in each previous season. However, over 105 games last year he slashed just .241/.275/.323 (.598 OPS).