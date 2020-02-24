Rangers' Jose Trevino: Avoids fracture
Trevino suffered nothing worse than a bruise after getting hit by a foul tip on his knuckle Monday.
Trevino was forced to leave the game and was sent for X-rays, but the tests confirmed he suffered no serious injury. He should still receive playing of at-bats the spring to make his case for a bench spot.
