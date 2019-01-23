Rangers' Jose Trevino: Battling shoulder injury
Trevino (shoulder) will start spring training "a little behind" other catchers, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Trevino, who underwent shoulder surgery last July, is expected to need at least another season in the minors. "Ideally, he gets time to develop," said general manager Jon Daniels. That likely means Trevino will open the year at Triple-A Nasvhille of the Pacific Coast League.
