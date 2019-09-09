Trevino went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 10-4 win over Baltimore.

Trevino returned to the lineup after a day off Saturday. He had appeared in eight straight games before the off day. The 26-year-old has moved into the role as the team's primary catcher and is expected to maintain that job heading into 2020. Trevino is batting .269/.286/.418 over 26 games in the majors in 2019.