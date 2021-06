Trevino went 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Saturday's 8-0 win over Kansas City.

Trevino's second-inning double plated the Rangers' first two runs and were all that starter Kyle Gibson would need. The catcher has hits in three of the last four games, but Trevino is batting just .149 (7-for-47) in 16 games since May 30.