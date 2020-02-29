Play

Trevino had a second MRI on Saturday that revealed a hairline fracture on his right index finger, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Trevino was hit by a foul tip on his knuckle Monday and initially diagnosed with a bruise, but his second opinion revealed a slightly more serious injury. The 27-year-old is expected to miss approximately two weeks, but the team hopes that he'll be able to play in games during the final week of spring training.

