Rangers' Jose Trevino: Enters for injured Mathis
Trevino entered Saturday's game after starter Jeff Mathis was removed due to a back injury. He went 2-for-2 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in an 8-6 loss to the Athletics.
Trevino was slated for a day off after three consecutive starts, but the rest lasted just two innings. After a slow start at the dish, Trevino has picked up since late August, batting .381 (16-for-42) and never going more than one start without a hit. The Mathis injury should not affect his role as Trevino was already starting the bulk of games. Isiah Kiner-Falefa should serve as the backup while Mathis is unavailable.
