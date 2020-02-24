Trevino exited Monday's Cactus League game against the Reds with an apparent finger injury, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Trevino was checked out by trainers during the first inning but was able to stay in the game and finish off the inning. The backstop was ultimately replaced by Blake Swihart prior to the start of the second frame. Before exiting, Trevino went 1-for-1 with a pair of RBI.