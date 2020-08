Trevino went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, three RBI and another run scored during Thursday's loss to the Padres.

Trevino gave Texas the lead with a two-run shot off Dinelson Lamet in the fifth inning. The long ball was the first of the year for the 27-year-old backstop, who was called up Friday when the Rangers placed Robinson Chirinos (ankle) on the injured list.