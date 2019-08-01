Rangers' Jose Trevino: Joining big-league club
Trevino will be called up from Triple-A Nashville on Friday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Trevino has a .229/.266/.340 slash line in 39 games with Nashville this season, but he'll nonetheless receive the promotion in favor of Tim Federowicz, who was designated for assignment. The Rangers have used a heavy rotation behind the plate in 2019, so Trevino could end up seeing a fair share of starting opportunities despite his Triple-A struggles.
