Trevino went 1-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Monday's 8-7 win over the Angels.

Trevino hit his first home run as a major league player in the fourth inning, his first extra-base hit since being called up at the beginning of the month. He's slowly taken over the primary catching role for the Rangers, but his .607 OPS at Triple-A and career .507 OPS in the majors does not augur well for his fantasy prospects.