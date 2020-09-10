site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Jose Trevino: Leaves with wrist sprain
Trevino was removed from Wednesday's game against the Angels with a left wrist sprain.
The 27-year-old had X-Rays come back negative, so he appears to have avoided a serious injury. Trevino should be considered day-to-day until the team provides another update on his status.
