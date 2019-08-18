Trevino went 1-for-3 and was thrown out at home plate in Saturday's 12-7 loss to the Twins.

Trevino did not show good instincts on the base paths, stopping and starting twice on second base on Shin-Soo Choo's double in the sixth inning. This was his fourth start of the week, the most starts in a week since he was called up in late July. He's not known for his bat, a view reinforced during his time with the Rangers. Trevino is slashing .185/.185/.185 in nine games for Texas.